JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After more than 35 years of service in the Mississippi Legislature, Representative Alyce Clarke (D-District 69) announced she will not seek re-election.

Clarke was first elected in 1985 and was the first Black woman in the Mississippi Legislature.

During her time at the Mississippi State Capitol, Clarke served on multiple committees, including the Appropriations Committee, Drug Policy Committee, Education Committee and Gaming Committee.

A longtime advocate of the state lottery, Clarke was the first to propose a lottery and the first to buy a Mississippi lottery ticket in 2019.

Clarke attended college at Alcorn State University and Tuskegee University.