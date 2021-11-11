Rep. Guest discusses his ‘no’ vote on infrastructure bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The White House released a preliminary breakdown of where the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal will flow into Mississippi.

Over the next five years, the deal will provide $3.3 billion for road and bridge repairs and replacements, $429 million for improved water lines and pipes statewide and $223 million for public transit services. There’s also $100 million for high-speed internet expansion.

Representative Michael Guest (R-Miss.) said in time where the country is facing massive debt, he believes the bill has too high of a price tag.

“I believe that we need to balance investment and infrastructure with being physically responsible, and so while there were parts of the infrastructure bill that I supported, the money that was going to roads and bridges, water and sewage, money to expand rural broadband, there were also other parts of the bill that Mississippi will not benefit from. There are going to be costs associated with that even though those benefits won’t be in Mississippi, and we’re going to have to pay for that. So in a time in which we are continuing to see escalating national debt, I did not feel that now was the time to support a bill that had a price tag as big as $1.2 trillion,” said Guest.

There are also millions of dollars set aside for more airports, electric vehicle chargers, weatherization efforts and even cyber-security.

Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Republican Representatives Trent Kelly and Steven Palazzo also voted against the deal.