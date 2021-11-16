Sen. Hyde-Smith opens office in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced the opening of an office in Brookhaven. The new Hyde-Smith office is located in Suite C of the Benoits Building on W. Cherokee Street.

“I’m thrilled to open an office in Brookhaven. This space will give Mississippians in this region a closer option to access the constituent services offered by my office,” said Hyde-Smith.

The Brookhaven office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and by appointment at other times.

Hyde-Smith is maintaining her state offices in Jackson, Oxford, and Gulfport.

