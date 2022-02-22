JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Senate Appropriations Committee approved a bill that would provide $300 million to Mississippi’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Program (ERBR).

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) administers the ERBR program based on advice from an advisory board made up of industry and local government leaders.

Enacted in 2018, the program was initially funded with $250 million in bonds. Then, the Legislature appropriated an additional $89 million during the 2021 Legislative Session.

The committee approved Senate Bill 3167 on Tuesday, February 22. If approved by the Senate, the bill would be the third round of funding for ERBR.

“Now is the time to invest in our state. Safe and reliable roads and bridges are a key economic driver. They help our children get to school and our goods get to market,” said Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann.

Senate Bill 3167 is expected to be taken up on the Senate floor on Wednesday, February 23.