JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Office for Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced public hearing dates have been set for the nine-member Senate Study Group on Women, Children and Families in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

The hearings will be held September 27 and 29, and October 26 and 26, 2022.

The hearings will be chaired by Senator Nicole Boyd and will be held in Senate Room 216. They will be webcast on the Legislature’s YouTube page.

Hosemann said the hearings will focus on the following topics:

Maternal/child healthcare – Sept. 27

Adoption, foster care and child support – Sept. 28

Childcare availability – Oct. 25

Early intervention – Oct. 26

Officials said additional hearing dates or topics may be added as necessary.

“Testimony primarily from state agency heads and experts, and research following these hearings, will aid Senator Boyd and the study group members in forming policy proposals going into the 2023 Legislative Session,” Hosemann said.

The public is invited to submit written testimony to WCFStudyGroup@senate.ms.gov, which will be shared with the full study group.

In June, Hosemann named the nine members of the study group. Besides Boyd, the other members are Senators Kevin Blackwell, Hob Bryan, Dean Kirby, Rod Hickman, Angela Hill, Chad McMahan, Angela Turner-Ford, and Brice Wiggins.