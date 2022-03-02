JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-Miss.) appeared on SuperTalk earlier this week, he said he would want a special session if lawmakers did not vote to eliminate the state income tax.

Two variations of an income tax being are being debated by lawmakers at the Mississippi State Capitol.

The House version aims to fully eliminate the income tax, while the Senate’s aims to reduce the income tax burden on Mississippians.

State Senator Joey Fillingane (R-District 41) was among the senators who Gunn believed was misrepresenting the House’s proposal.

“People are having to spend more to buy the same goods. Their increases in pay aren’t keeping up with the increase in inflation. I think that’s a terrible time to try to raise sales tax on Mississippians who are trying to make ends meet,” said Fillingane.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said he supports eliminating the state income tax. WJTV 12 News reached out to his office to see if he would have any intentions of calling a special session. We have not heard back at this time.