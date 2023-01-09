JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White (R-Miss.) filed qualifying papers at the Mississippi Republican Party to run for re-election.

“I’m prepared to run a strong re-election campaign,” said White. “My campaign account has $1.3 million in cash thanks to hundreds of individual donations from around the state. Mississippians clearly want to keep tough, energetic leadership in the auditor’s office.”

During his four years in office, White’s team investigated the Mississippi welfare scandal and recovered misspent taxpayer money.

White, a native of Jones County, has served in the Office of the State Auditor since 2018. He also serves in the military as a captain in the Mississippi National Guard.