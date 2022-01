JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Senator Davis Blount (D) filed Senate Bill 2062, which would tax e-cigarettes and vaping products. The Northside Sun reported the bill calls for the same 15 percent excise tax as cigarettes.

Blount authored a similar bill two years ago, but the bill did not pass.

According to the state Department of Revenue, Mississippi’s tobacco tax generated $145 million in revenue in fiscal 2021, which ended June 30.