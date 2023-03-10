JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill aimed at incentivizing donations to Mississippi’s food banks is still alive in this year’s legislative session.

With inflation and supply chain issues amplifying food insecurity across the country, this bill could be a huge boost coming at the perfect time.

Authored by Representative Trey Lamar, House Bill 1723 would authorize tax credits for businesses that make contributions to Mississippi’s food banks.

The Mississippi Food Network is one of many food banks hoping the bill will pass.

“Due to supply chain issues, inflation issues, the rising food costs. there just isn’t as much food available to food banks throughout the state of Mississippi as there used to be. If we can get it pushed through, that’s a major boost to food banks in the state of Mississippi. We can get more money to purchase the food that we need to get it to the people. I’m grateful for the fact that Mississippi legislators are looking at the possibility of doing something to increase giving to the food banks that serve Mississippi,” said Charles Beady, CEO of the Mississippi Food Network.

The bill passed the house unanimously and has been assigned to the Senate Finance Committee. The bill has a deadline of Tuesday, March 14.