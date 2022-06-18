SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – From Texas to Tennessee, Donald Trump made another stop on his American Freedom Tour. This time to a suburb of Memphis, which also happens to be a city in Mississippi.

The support for former president Donald Trump was loud and clear at the Landers Center in Southaven. Conservative voices spent the day talking about faith, family, finances and freedom. All day long, people in MAGA hats and Trump shirts listened to conservative speakers.

One of the main topics of the event were the January 6 hearings.

“Americans aren’t buying it. I mean, all they’re doing is stirring up a pot of wasps. We are getting our voice back in America, refusing to let Joe Biden and the race-baiting democrats destroy our nation. All they did was wake up a sleeping giant in America,” said one attendee.

Trump began speaking at the event around 6:30 p.m.