JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Earlier this week, the Mississippi Senate unveiled proposals for healthcare legislation.

The state health officer, Dr. Dan Edney, told legislators in November that 54% of Mississippi’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing. Mississippi has a large number of uninsured residents, and health care facilities have faced rising expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Bill 2372 would create the hospital grant program. Hospitals that receive money would have to submit information about how many patients they have and what kinds of medical services they offer — data that the state could use in planning for the health care industry in the state.

Senate Bill 2373 would create program to forgive up to $18,000 in student loans for any person who becomes a nurse and works in Mississippi.

Senate Bill 2371 would create about $20 million in grants to community colleges for nursing and allied health programs. The bill also proposes $5 million to let more hospitals have residency programs for physicians.

Senate Bill 2323 would remove bureaucratic barriers to help hospitals collaborate.

Landon Kinney, registered nurse at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), believes the legislation would help aspiring healthcare workers in the state.

“Mississippi needs it. We need more consistent healthcare workers,” said Kinney. “It’s a necessity to our community to help provide better healthcare to our people because we do care.”

However, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann announced Wednesday that he will not push to expand Medicaid coverage to people in low-paying jobs that don’t provide private insurance.

Medicaid expansion is allowed under the health care overhaul that former President Barack Obama signed into law in 2010, with the federal government covering most of the cost. Mississippi is among the 11 states that have not authorized the expansion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.