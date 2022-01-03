US Fifth Circuit determining JMAA standing in suit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Fifth Circuit heard arguments this month on whether members of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) have standing to file suit this month. The Northside Sun reported city and state leaders are waiting on a ruling from the court.

Former Governor Phil Bryant (R-Miss.) signed Senate Bill 2162 into law in 2016. The bill would replace the JMAA with the Jackson Metropolitan Area Airport Authority.

The bill would give control to a new board of nine people, which would include two appointments by the governor.

The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport is currently governed by the JMAA.