JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been two weeks since Roe v. Wade was overturned. There is now a challenge to overturn the historic ruling coming out of the White House.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in an attempt to preserve women’s access to abortion services.

The executive order won’t change anything here in Mississippi, as far as abortion services goes. It’s intended to protect the few options women in this country now have.

Mississippi College of Law Professor Matt Steffey explained how the executive order will affect Mississippi.

“According to the executive order, it’s to safeguard the access that exists to reproductive healthcare services, including abortion and contraception. It’s not going to put clinics in Mississippi. However, it may seek to protect clinics that have been set up along state borders, between states where abortion is legal and where it’s not,” said Steffey.

Patient privacy is also protected with this order. It aims to guard women’s health information that could be used to identify women who may be seeking abortion services or abortion providers.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is developing a report that outlines potential actions to protect abortions, which could be implemented in as soon as 30 days.