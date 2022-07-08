JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, other marginalized groups now fear laws protecting their rights could soon be in jeopardy.

After Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court reconsider its stance on allowing same sex couples the right to marry, many members of the LGBTQ+ community fear what could come next.

“I was just was able to marry my partner, my lifelong love five years ago, and I am concerned that the Supreme Court might try to reverse what they put in motion,” said Kathy Clem.

While some politicians said they’re following their Christian beliefs, members of the LGBTQ community feel the need to keep religion out of the law is necessary.

“Just because a majority of the nation is Christian doesn’t mean that everybody has to abide by those beliefs. Marriage is a basic human right, whether you are gay or straight or what you identify,” said Mark Payton.

Jason McCarty, the executive director of Capital City Pride in Jackson, said he’s outraged.

“We have a very dangerous and rouge Supreme Court right now that is making decisions not for the betterment of the country,” McCarty stated.

There’s also fear of other LGBTQ+ protection laws being reversed after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he would defend overturning Lawrence v. Texas, which was an anti-sodomy. If overturned, it could allow gay men to be put in jail and charged with immoral acts.

“It’s not right. Who I choose to have sex with does not need to be the business of lawmakers. I’m human at the end of the day just like you are. The only difference is that I love someone in a different way,” said McCarty.

The Supreme Court is set to hear an appeal in the fall from a website designer who said she refused to create a page for same sex wedding due to her faith.