JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sparked both outrage and celebration in the state.

“I don’t think that everybody understands the implications of this ruling, what’s it’s going to mean for women in the state and what it’s going to mean for babies in this state,” said neighbor Melanie Baker.

“I’m impacted by things every day. I can’t drive down the street without being impacted by things. Is life important? Is life not important? Are children important? Are they not important?” said neighbor James Elkin.

The court’s controversial, but expected ruling, now gives individual states the power to set their own abortion laws. For Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, the future is unknown.

“That place should be torn down. Something else could be in there. I don’t feel like it’s right having that place in our community because I believe that abortion is morally wrong,” said neighbor William Pentecost.

“I will be honest, I have shed some tears today knowing they won’t have the ability, that right, to have their own autonomy to their own bodies,” said neighbor D.J. Baker.

Supporters of abortion rights immediately condemned the ruling while abortion opponents praised the decision.

“I felt like the Roe v. Wade needed to be looked over again. I am very much supportive of the decision, and I think it will be very beneficial for our future,” said Pentecost.

“This is supposed to be the greatest county. We’re supposed to have our own right to pick what we do with our bodies. How can you tell us what to do? What if that was a baby of rape? A baby of just a drug father? You don’t know what the situation is, so give people the option,” said neighbor Bri Powell.