JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions ran high at a news conference held by the Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Friday, June 24.

Speakers condemned the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and pledged to continue fighting for the rights of women across the country.

“We’re continuing to provide services. Women, like me, and there are many throughout the country, will be doing the same thing. I’ll tell you, today, we’re not laying down. We’re not giving up. Women have always had abortions, no matter what it took, even if it was their life,” said Diane Derzis, Jackson Women’s Health Organization owner.

As far as the continuing operation of the clinic in Jackson, the Pink House has ten days to operate once the attorney general signs the certification into law.

In the meantime, Jackson Women’s Health Organization will continue to see patients until they are forced to close.