JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As another busy Mississippi Legislative session enters its final weeks, most discussions are happening behind closed doors.

Lawmakers have held floor debates, but they’re now working with opposite chambers to hammer out a deal on some legislation.

Most of the high-profile bills will head to conference, including many bills relating to the City of Jackson. Conference has been invited on Senate Bill 2343, which would expand the boundaries of the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID) and give Capitol police jurisdiction throughout those boundaries.

House Bill 697 will also head to conference. The bill would mandate water billing be based off usage and not property value. Third-Party Administrator Ted Henifin has suggested a billing system based off of property value and specifically not usage.

While state lawmakers are still working on legislation, Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) has signed some bills into law. On Tuesday, he signed a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl testing strips in the state of Mississippi.

House Bill 401 was also signed into law which mandates electric vehicles be sold through Mississippi’s franchise dealerships.

Reeves has not yet signed the postpartum Medicaid extension bill that passed earlier this month.