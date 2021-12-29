What’s on the agenda for 2022 Legislative Session

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Legislators will return to the Mississippi State Capitol to convene the 2022 Legislative Session on Tuesday, January 4 at 12:00 p.m.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said one of the items on the agenda will be allocating the $1.8 million the state received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The funds must be used for water, sewer, broadband infrastructure, tourism, healthcare programs and COVID recovery.

Legislators will also be discussing teacher pay raises, rehabilitation of state parks and tax relief following an increase in state revenue.

Mississippi’s state legislative and Congressional lines will also be redistricted in 2022.

