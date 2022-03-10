JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four bills out of the Wildlife and Fisheries committee at the Mississippi State Capitol made progress this week.

The Natchez Democrat reported the bills would do the following:

  • Create the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship fund
  • Legalize use of pneumatic weapons and special seasons for CWD collection
  • Allow hunting and fishing licenses to have inclusion of organ donor designation
  • Create a special archery season for velveted bucks in September

On Thursday, March 10, the bills were listed on the senate calendar for concurrence or non-concurrence.