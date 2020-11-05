Georgia election results still too close to call, more than 60,000 outstanding ballots

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Thursday morning as of 10:30 a.m. (ET). that there are 61,367 outstanding ballots in the state. The Peach State still remains too close for the Associated Press to call.

“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger. “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is too early to call, with outstanding ballots left to be counted in counties where Biden has performed well.

NewsNation’s television broadcast and digital properties relies on the AP for all vote counting and race calls. NewsNation chose to rely on the AP because they call races based on the facts.

“This is a long process, but we can all agree that having an accurate and fair count is much more vital than having a fast count,” Raffensperger said.

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Georgia Wednesday, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds, according to the Associated Press. His campaign also filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania and Michigan and announced it would ask for a recount in Wisconsin, a state The Associated Press called for Democrat Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon.

Early Wednesday, Trump prematurely claimed he carried Georgia.

“It’s … clear that we have won Georgia. We’re up by 2.5%, or 117,000 (votes) with only 7% (of the vote) left” to count, Trump said during an early morning appearance at the White House.

He also said he planned to contest the U.S. presidential election before the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might pursue.

As of Thursday morning, President Donald Trump has 214 Electoral College votes to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s 264 as of the latest AP race call of Michigan for Biden.

The states that have not been called by the Associated Press are Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina, Alaska and Georgia.