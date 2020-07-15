Gibson defeats West, elected next Natchez mayor

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Natchez Democrat, Dan Gibson won the election on Tuesday to become the next mayor of Natchez.

Democratic Nominee Gibson earned 2,267 votes, or 63.6% of the vote, to independent challenger Phillip West’s 1,292 votes, or 36.3% of the vote.

Gibson ran on a platform of bringing jobs and economic opportunity to Natchez.

LATEST STORIES: