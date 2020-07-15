NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Natchez Democrat, Dan Gibson won the election on Tuesday to become the next mayor of Natchez.
Democratic Nominee Gibson earned 2,267 votes, or 63.6% of the vote, to independent challenger Phillip West’s 1,292 votes, or 36.3% of the vote.
Gibson ran on a platform of bringing jobs and economic opportunity to Natchez.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gibson defeats West, elected next Natchez mayor
- Jackson police search for missing man and runaway teen
- Walmart asking customers to pay with cards amid ongoing national coin shortage
- Local doctor warns parents of playground burns
- Mom concerned after 11-month-old tested for COVID-19