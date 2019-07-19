GOP gubernatorial candidates prep for Tuesday debate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Republican candidate Bill Waller Jr. hopes to ride momentum from a new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll into Tuesday’s GOP Gubernatorial Primary Debate at WJTV studios.

On Friday morning, polling showed Waller Jr. outperforming Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves in theoretical matchups against Democrat Jim Hood. The poll showed Waller with three points more than Reeves.

A Waller-Hood match gave the former Supreme Court chief justice a 53-41 advantage over the leading Democrat. Reeves, who has more campaign cash than any candidate running for Mississippi governor, held a 51-42 lead over the fourth-term attorney general.

Hood’s campaign responded to the poll saying “This is monkey business. Survey Monkey is ranked the eighth worst polling outfit in the nation out of 396 rated by the authoritative 538 website. We have been up in the polls for the past two years. We are seeing undercurrents that haven’t been seen in decades.”

The poll did not survey the upcoming GOP primary which includes State Rep. Robert Foster.

All three Republican gubernatorial contenders will participate in Tuesday night’s debate. It is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the WJTV-TV 12 News Broadcast Center in Jackson, MS. The debate will be moderated by Byron Brown and Melanie Christopher, as well as political reporter Gerald Harris. The trio will deliver questions to the candidates focused on topical local and regional issues impacting communities across Mississippi and candidate-specific subjects.

For more information on the debate, you can visit our GOP Gubernatorial Debate page.

The current governor, Republican Phil Bryant, could not seek a third term.