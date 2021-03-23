Gov. Reeves announces Commissioner of Banking and Consumer Finance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves announced Rhoshunda Kelly as the Commissioner of Banking and Consumer Finance with the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance.

Prior to this appointment to commissioner, Kelly served as acting commissioner upon the retirement of the previous commissioner and was appointed interim commissioner July 1, 2020.

“Mrs. Kelly will continue to serve the people of Mississippi well in her capacity as Commissioner of Banking and Consumer Finance. Her experience and dedication to the Department will be an asset to the industry as well as the citizens who utilize the services of state-chartered banks and credit unions across Mississippi,” said Reeves.

Kelly has nearly 20 years of experience as a bank regulator. She was appointed deputy commissioner in 2014 and was responsible for supervisory oversight of the banking, mortgage, consumer finance, administration, legal and information technology divisions.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the next Commissioner of Banking and Consumer Finance. I want to thank Governor Reeves for this opportunity to serve our great State. Mississippi has a vibrant financial ecosystem of banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, and consumer finance industries. This financial network touches every corner of the state.”