Gov. Reeves signs animal cruelty bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed a new bill into law that will give harsher penalties to those convicted of animal cruelty.
Senate Bill 2658 will make aggravated animal cruelty a first-time felony offense in Mississippi.
In addition, charges can be filed for each dog and cat harmed in the case. Those who are convicted with a second offense will face a $10,000 fine and up to 20 years in jail.
