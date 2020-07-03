Gov. Reeves signs animal cruelty bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed a new bill into law that will give harsher penalties to those convicted of animal cruelty.

Senate Bill 2658 will make aggravated animal cruelty a first-time felony offense in Mississippi.

In addition, charges can be filed for each dog and cat harmed in the case. Those who are convicted with a second offense will face a $10,000 fine and up to 20 years in jail.

LATEST STORIES: