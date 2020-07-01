Gov. Reeves signs bill to end prohibition in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill that would end prohibition in Mississippi. House Bill 1087 was introduced by State Representative Trey Lamar.
Before the bill was signed, there were 29 dry counties in the state. The counties would be able to be dry again with an election.
The governor signed the bill on Tuesday, June 30.
LATEST STORIES:
- Country Club Drive in Jackson closed temporarily for repairs
- City of Jackson to hold 5K Virtual Trash Dash Day
- More than $3 million awarded to local airports
- New York man accused of stealing $50K in food from charity
- Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end release of mug shots