Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Gov. Reeves signs bill to end prohibition in Mississippi

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill that would end prohibition in Mississippi. House Bill 1087 was introduced by State Representative Trey Lamar.

Before the bill was signed, there were 29 dry counties in the state. The counties would be able to be dry again with an election.

The governor signed the bill on Tuesday, June 30.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories