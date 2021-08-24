Herschel Walker to run for US Senate seat in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Former UGA football player Herschel Walker will be running for a US Senate seat to represent the a state of Georgia.

Walker, a Heisman winner and All-American, filed to run for US Senate in Georgia with the Federal Election Commission on Aug. 24, 2021. In the FEC filing, Walker listed his party as Republican.

Former President Donald Trump has been pushing Walker to run.

Walker recently filed paperwork to vote in the state of Georgia.

Walker will join other Republican candidates looking to face-off against incumbent US Senator Raphael Warnock.