Hinds Co. election commissioner says her life was threatened by fellow board member; files charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, September 14, simple assault charges were filed against Hinds County District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Joni by Yvonne Horton, who is the District 4 Election Commissioner. Horton said Johnson threatened her life.

According to Horton, the incident happened during a poll worker training session. She said Johnson cursed at her and made accusations about why her husband left her.

Horton said she eventually walked away from Johnson.

“She came behind me and that’s when she threatened me. She said, ”I’ll come to your little shack in Bolton.’ She’s not invited, and I consider that a threat to my safety. And I did what I had to do,” said Horton.

The affidavit stated Horton was in fear of imminent serious bodily harm from Johnson. Horton said she has no clue as to why Johnson was frustrated with her in the first place.

She added Johnson filed stalking charges against her for allegedly asking people for Johnson’s address. Horton denied the claims.

In late June, Johnson resigned from serving as the chair of the election commission after being accused of misusing thousands of dollars.

12 News reached out to Johnson about the charges she filed and the charges filed against her. We also reached out to her attorney Warren Martin, Jr., and we are waiting to hear back.