Hinds County Election Commission provides update on November election procedures

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commission is preparing for potential polling changes ahead of November’s election. They also announced a partnership with Jackson State University.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Athletic and Assembly Center at JSU will be used as an emergency polling location, as well as the e-Center on Raymond Road.

Officials on the commission said the buildings allow for more space, so voters can follow social distancing guidelines. They want to be prepared in the event a polling precinct opts out or is closed due to the virus.

Students at JSU will vote at the Athletic and Assembly Center instead of the Student Center on campus. There will also be a mass training at JSU for new poll workers.

