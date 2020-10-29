Hinds County Election Commission warns voters about phone scams

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commission (HCEC) has been made aware of phone calls being made to residents claiming false changes to voting precincts. The commission said the calls were not authorized by them.

The HCEC is aware of false phone calls informing voters of at least two precincts:

Precinct 83 – New Hope Missionary Baptist

Precinct 46 – Christ United Methodist Church

Leaders said the commission will not contact voters through phone calls or texts. Click here to see a list of the precinct changes that were made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If voters are unsure of their voting precinct or changes to voting locations, they should contact their election commissioner or contact the Hinds County Election Commission Office at 601-968-6885.

LATEST STORIES: