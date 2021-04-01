Hosemann announces Senate reapportionment, redistricting committee members

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann reviews the progress made so far this session in the Senate with reporters at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann named 10 members of the Mississippi Senate to the Standing Joint Legislative Committee on Reapportionment and Standing Joint Congressional Redistricting Committee. Members include:

Senator David Parker, 1 st Congressional District

Congressional District Senator Angela Turner-Ford, 1 st Congressional District

Congressional District Senator Briggs Hopson, 2 nd Congressional District

Congressional District Senator Derrick Simmons, 2 nd Congressional District

Congressional District Senator Josh Harkins, 3 rd Congressional District

Congressional District Senator Dean Kirby, 3 rd Congressional District (Chairman)

Congressional District (Chairman) Senator Dennis DeBar, Jr., 4 th Congressional District

Congressional District Senator Brice Wiggins, 4 th Congressional District

Congressional District Senator Jeff Tate, Chairman of the Elections Committee

Senator Hob Bryan, Vice Chairman of the Elections Committee

Members will be responsible for reapportioning the Legislature and redistricting the state’s four congressional districts after receiving data from the 2020 Decennial Census.

The U.S. Census Bureau recently announced it would deliver redistricting data to all states by September 30, 2021.