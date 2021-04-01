Hosemann announces Senate reapportionment, redistricting committee members

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann named 10 members of the Mississippi Senate to the Standing Joint Legislative Committee on Reapportionment and Standing Joint Congressional Redistricting Committee. Members include:
- Senator David Parker, 1st Congressional District
- Senator Angela Turner-Ford, 1st Congressional District
- Senator Briggs Hopson, 2nd Congressional District
- Senator Derrick Simmons, 2nd Congressional District
- Senator Josh Harkins, 3rd Congressional District
- Senator Dean Kirby, 3rd Congressional District (Chairman)
- Senator Dennis DeBar, Jr., 4th Congressional District
- Senator Brice Wiggins, 4th Congressional District
- Senator Jeff Tate, Chairman of the Elections Committee
- Senator Hob Bryan, Vice Chairman of the Elections Committee
Members will be responsible for reapportioning the Legislature and redistricting the state’s four congressional districts after receiving data from the 2020 Decennial Census.
The U.S. Census Bureau recently announced it would deliver redistricting data to all states by September 30, 2021.