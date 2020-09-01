How to vote absentee in Mississippi for General Election

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Voting in this year’s election will look and feel different with the coronavirus likely hanging around in November.

Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace said the health and safety of voters is their top priority, but some may be surprised to hear that their fear of contracting COVID-19 is not an excuse for an absentee ballot.

To vote absentee, Mississippians must fall under specific guidelines set forth by law, like being over the age of 65, out of town on Election Day, disabled or hospitalized. The fear of contracting COVID-19 is not a valid reason.

“If you have been exposed to COVID-19 or you’re the primary caregiver of someone with the virus, you’ll be able to vote by absentee. But they just can’t use the reason, according to law, saying that, ‘I feel like I’m in high risk,'” explained Wallace.

Also new this year, Mississippians won’t be able to change their absentee votes.

“Your absentee vote is your final vote. You will not be able to go to the precinct on November 3rd to cast your vote, if you feel like you’ve made an error with your vote or what have you.”

Click here for a list of important election deadlines in Mississippi.

