Jackson city councilman running for House District 66 seat

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman De’Keither Stamps is running for the House District 66 seat.

A special election will be held on September 22, 2020, following the resignation of former Rep. Jarvis Dortch. Dortch is now the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi.

Stamps, who represents part of South Jackson on the city council, said representing the area in the State Capitol will give him a chance to work on the tough issues.

“We’re pro-education. Our education system is vitally important and pro-economy. We believe Mississippi should be doing business all over the world to a higher degree. We’re going to keep working here in South Jackson and rural Hinds County to provide better for our community,” said Stamps.

He will run against Gregory Divinity, Bob Lee Jr., Fabian Nelson, Kathryn Perry and Calvin Williams.

