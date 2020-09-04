Kanye West files paperwork to appear on Mississippi ballot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, Kanye West has filed paperwork in Mississippi to qualify as an Independent Candidate for President.

The West campaign submitted 1,219 signatures, as verified by the local county Circuit Clerk’s Offices in the counties where the signatures were collected.

The State Board of Election Commissioners, consisting of Secretary Michael Watson, Governor Tate Reeves, and Attorney General Lynn Fitch, will meet on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, to rule on West’s qualifications.

