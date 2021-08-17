Leon Seals announces candidacy for Hinds County sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Hinds County Constable Leon Seals announced he will run for sheriff in the November special election. He was nominated to the be the interim sheriff by Supervisors David Archie and Robert Graham on Monday, but the nomination was voted down.

Seals got his start in law enforcement as a Hinds County deputy in 1995. Since then, he has served as a captain and is currently in the District 4 constable role.

“We do have a challenge in Hinds County of uncertainty. I’m running for sheriff because I was trained to do the job. The main thing is making a difference in communication. What I want as a sheriff is being able to walk over to the Board of Supervisors and say, ‘Good morning, this is the problem I’m having, I need your help solving that.’ That is my main focus, and in that of course, is crime,” Seals stated.

He said the shoes of Sheriff Lee Vance can never be filled, but he said if he’s elected, he will follow the example set by the late sheriff.

On Monday, Hinds County supervisors decided Marshand Crisler will be the interim Hinds County Sheriff.

The special election is set for Tuesday, November 2.