Lt. Gov. Hosemann and Speaker Gunn to retire Mississippi state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn presented the former Mississippi state flag to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH).
On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill to remove the flag, which bears the Confederate battle emblem.
The flags flying above the State Capitol were lowered at 3:00 p.m. and presented to Hosemann and Gunn.
The ceremony proceeded to the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, where Judge Reuben Anderson, president of the MDAH Board of Trustees, received the state flag.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi State revises academic calendar for Fall semester
- Hotel employee calls police on Black family of guests using pool
- John Campbell appointed USDA Rural Development State Director for Mississippi
- Police: Possible rally to be held at Madison Park on Sunday
- Gov. Reeves to give update on COVID-19 in Mississippi