Meet the Candidates: Mississippi House District 66

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A special election for Mississippi House District 66 will be on Tuesday, September 22. Six candidates are running for the seat formerly held by Democrat Jarvis Dortch, who resigned this past July.

The race is non-partisan. If no candidate gets 50% of the vote plus one, the top two vote-getters will go to a runoff.

On the ballot are Gregory Divinity, De’Keither Stamps, Robert “Bob” Lee, Fabian Nelson, Kathryn Orey Perry & Calvin B. Williams.

