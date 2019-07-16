Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson/Hawkins
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Top Stories
Councilman wants improvements to 311
Top Stories
Democrat Candidates for Governor call out AG Jim Hood for not attending forum
Top Stories
Debate Coverage Continues: Candidates draw podium slots
SWAC Media Day: John Hendrick on JSU quarterbacks
IEEE MOVE Truck Stops in Flowood on Return Trip from Hurricane Barry
Jackson Airport Updates Wait Time Technology
Politics
GOP Governor Debate
Mississippi Insight
Election
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Democrat Candidates for Governor call out AG Jim Hood for not attending forum
Top Stories
Debate Coverage Continues: Candidates draw podium slots
Top Stories
Biden defends health law known as ‘Obamacare’
Biloxi is suing FEMA over post-Katrina recovery project
Gov. Bryant heads to flooded citizens, surveying damage
ICE will now house detainees in a second Mississippi prison
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
The Sports Zone
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Comic Con
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Focused On Mississippi
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Pet of The Week
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!
Meet the Candidates
Debate Coverage Continues: Candidates draw podium slots