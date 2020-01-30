Mike Bloomberg announces campaign staff for Mississippi

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, center, greets supporters at a campaign office, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Scarborough, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mike Bloomberg 2020 announced more than 20 members will join the state campaign team for Mississippi. Bloomberg is one of 12 Democrats running for president. Three republicans are running, including President Trump.

Bloomberg’s team will add at least three more organizers in the coming days. They are also opening three campaign offices across the state, with the headquarters to be located in downtown Jackson.

State Leadership Team:

Pamela Shaw, state director

Brad Chism, senior strategist

Brittany Gray, organizing director

Teresa Jones, political director

Emily Liner, digital director

Sam Hall, communications director

Ryan Brown, operations director

Reid Haynie, data director

Regional Organizing Directors: