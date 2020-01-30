Mike Bloomberg announces campaign staff for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mike Bloomberg 2020 announced more than 20 members will join the state campaign team for Mississippi. Bloomberg is one of 12 Democrats running for president. Three republicans are running, including President Trump.
Bloomberg’s team will add at least three more organizers in the coming days. They are also opening three campaign offices across the state, with the headquarters to be located in downtown Jackson.
State Leadership Team:
- Pamela Shaw, state director
- Brad Chism, senior strategist
- Brittany Gray, organizing director
- Teresa Jones, political director
- Emily Liner, digital director
- Sam Hall, communications director
- Ryan Brown, operations director
- Reid Haynie, data director
Regional Organizing Directors:
- Jarrius Adams, north regional director
- Anthony Jackson, central regional director
- George “Chuck” Patterson, south region director