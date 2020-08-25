Severe Weather Information

Mike Espy accepts debate invitation from WJTV 12 News

Politics
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former United States Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy accepted a debate invitation from WJTV 12 News.

Espy (D-Miss.) is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).

Hyde-Smith’s campaign has not accepted the invitation at this time.

