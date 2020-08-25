Mike Espy accepts debate invitation from WJTV 12 News

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former United States Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy accepted a debate invitation from WJTV 12 News.
Espy (D-Miss.) is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).
Hyde-Smith’s campaign has not accepted the invitation at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections spread fast and far
- Protect your inmates or release them, groups tell New Mexico in class-action lawsuit
- Wildfire smoke traverses coast to coast
- Mississippi flag commission selects final two flag designs
- Former MDHS employee arrested for food stamp fraud in Lowndes County