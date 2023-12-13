JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case over the commonly used abortion pill mifepristone. Dueling federal court orders have put the legality of the pill in limbo.

Mifepristone was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2000.

Since 2016, the FDA has expanded the prescription requirements of the pill, allowing prescriptions via telemedicine and for the pill to be shipped to patients throughout the country up to 10 weeks pregnant.

One legal expert said the court will not be issuing a decision on the original approval of the drug.

“What they are going to decide is whether the FDA followed its own internal rules and properly expanded the ability to prescribe the drug. In particular, prescribe the drug via telemedicine and prescribe the drug by medical professionals other than an MD, notably nurse practitioners,” said Matt Steffey, a professor at Mississippi College School of Law.

One local anti-abortion rights advocate said the current policy endangers pregnant women.

“The abortion pill, to be honest, is a dangerous tool left in the hands of a woman by herself. These pills can cause more bleeding. They can cause more infection. I think it’s just a dangerous policy, and I’m really surprised by the FDA,” said Terri Herring, president of Choose Life Mississippi.

Abortion-rights advocates disagree.

“Mifepristone is safe, effective, and it’s been used by more than 5 million people in the United States for abortion and even miscarriage management since the FDA approved it more than 20 years ago,” said Tyler Harden, state director of Planned Parenthood Southeast.

Abortion pills, including mifepristone, are currently illegal in Mississippi. The pill is still available in other states, pending the decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We don’t have any practicing doctors or scientists sitting on our Supreme Court, and I think they also should trust the opinions and expertise of the FDA,” said Harden.

“Abortion is still accessible to women in Mississippi by just going across the border. We’re hoping the FDA will rule in favor of common-sense regulations,” said Herring.

A decision is likely to come down in Summer 2024.