JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.) will hold a news conference on Monday, September 27 to discuss the proposed medical marijuana bill.

Gipson said he has concerns about the bill and the role of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) as presently drafted by legislators.

The news conference starts at 1:30 p.m. at MDAC in Jackson.