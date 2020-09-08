Mississippi Board of Election Commissioners certifies election ballot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The November 3rd ballot has been set in Mississippi by the State Board of Election Commissioners, and it will include rapper Kanye West and other presidential candidates.

“Obviously, it will be interesting to see what happens with that vote on November 3rd, but he did qualify,” said Secretary of State Michael Watson.

Tuesday’s meeting of the State Board of Election Commissioners marks a crucial point in the election: certifying ballots. Now, sample ballots can be released that voters can use to get informed.

“Folks can start preparing and studying the issues, so they can see that sample ballot pretty quick on our website,” explained Watson.

The certification comes in the middle of an appeal of a judge’s ruling that people with pre-existing medical conditions that put them at a high-risk of COVID-19 may request an absentee ballot. Watson said he wants clarification on the ruling.

“We’ve got some dates this week to get our motions in before the court, then we’ll have a hearing pretty quickly. Important for our clerks to make sure they understand exactly what the law does include, and what it doesn’t include. So we wanted that applied justly to every Mississippian that goes to vote.”

October 5, 2020, is the deadline to register to vote in Mississippi. Absentee voting starts September 21, 2020.

