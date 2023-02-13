WJTV
by: Tom Wright
Posted: Feb 13, 2023 / 02:29 PM CST
Updated: Feb 13, 2023 / 02:29 PM CST
House Republican leaders and the Legislative Black Caucus clash over bills impacting the City of Jackson. Also, Frank Corder of MagnoliaTribune.com previews this year’s Mississippi Top 50 list. Hosted by 12 News’ Thao Ta and produced by Tom Wright.
