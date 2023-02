Former state Democratic lawmaker Brandon Jones and Republican strategist Austin Barbour join 12 News’ Byron Brown to discuss the 2023 legislature, efforts to shore up our struggling hospitals, bills impacting Jackson and more. This is an extended version of our Feb. 19 broadcast. Produced by Tom Wright.

