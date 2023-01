In this extended edition of Insight, Russ Latino of MagnoliaTribune.com looks at legislative prospects for the 2023 session. And Adam Ganucheau of MississippiToday.org reviews that site’s polling work with the Siena College Research Institute and what is says about the 2023 governor’s race. Hosted by 12′ News Byron Brown and produced by Tom Wright.

