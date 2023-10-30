JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News will host a special edition of Mississippi Insight ahead of the General Election.

We will feature in-depth one-on-one interviews with incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and his Democratic challenger Brandon Presley.

Reeves and Presley will discuss their stances on the economy, taxes, minimum wage, the state’s hospital crisis and Medicaid expansion, among other topics.

Austin Barbour, managing partner for the Clearwater Group, and Brandon Jones, director of political campaigns for the SPLC Action Fund, will also discuss the campaigns.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

You can watch the Mississippi Insight special on Monday, October 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, October 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.