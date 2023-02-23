JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Part of WJTV 12 News’ coverage of Black History Month in February is a special report focusing on the state of Black businesses in Mississippi.

The U.S. Small Business Administration reported in Mississippi, Black owners’ share of small businesses was about 28% in 2022. That’s not quite on par with the Black share of the state population, which is about 38%.

To be sure, it’s a substantial part of the state economy, but low numbers of Black-owned employer businesses doing business within the state itself are keeping the totals down.

This week’s Mississippi Insight features Jackson State University’s Dr. Sharon Simmons and Kiyah Burt with the Hope Policy Institute.

The special edition of Mississippi Insight will air at 6:30 p.m. on WJTV 12 News.