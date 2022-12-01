JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In a special edition of Mississippi Insight, WJTV 12 News is focusing on the state’s retail sector, which is a critical part of the state economy.

Much of the industry was hit hard during the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Have small businesses recovered since then, and are they meeting today’s challenges?

WJTV 12 News will be joined by two Mississippians with smart, direct insights on these issues.

The panelists include:

Jeff Good, who leads Mangia Bene Restaurant Management Group and is also the owner of several popular eateries in the Jackson-metro area

Caleb Miskelly, director of sales for Miskelly Furniture

This special edition of Mississippi Insight will air at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1 on WJTV 12 News.