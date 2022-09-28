JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While inflation has decreased from a recent 40-year high and gas prices have finally fallen, the majority of Jackson residents have yet to feel relief.

Most residents have felt the pain when purchasing essential items such as gas and food. According to one Jackson resident, a lack of investment in Jackson city limits continues the economic suffering.

“I’ve felt it at the pump for sure, that’s one way. You can see at your favorite food places, too; the cost of chicken, shrimp, steak, it’s been like that,” said Tyler Turner. “Everywhere else, neighboring Jackson, gets a new business, but you could drive miles and miles down Jackson streets and find, ‘Hey, we got this dying community over where you could have put a business over here,’ so they’re not really trying to see the city take off,” the resident said.

On Thursday, September 29 at 6:30 p.m., WJTV 12 News will host a Mississippi Insight: Special Edition on the economy.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Commissioner Willie Simmons, and Scott Waller with the Mississippi Economic Council will talk about the state of our economy and where we’re headed next.