Mississippi lawmakers hear testimony about medical marijuana programs in other states

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi legislators held a public meeting on Monday to discuss legalizing medical marijuana.

The hearing at the State Capitol included input from lawmakers and testimonies from those for and against medical marijuana. Utah State Senator Evan Vickers and Oklahoma Representative Scott Fetgatter shared input on their states’ medical marijuana programs.

“I will tell you that if you move forward with legislation, make sure that you protect agriculture and rural land from foreign investment, because they will come to your state, trash your rural areas with large outdoor grows,” stated Fetgatter.

Utah’s program requires cannabis pharmacies, not dispensaries.

In May 2021, the Mississippi Supreme Court overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved last fall.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) also attended Monday’s meeting. He previously said he was not opposed to a special session for medical marijuana.